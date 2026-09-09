Monroe closes playground at Mombasha Park

After being made aware of concerns by residents about the condition of the playground at Mombasha Park, the Town of Monroe closed the playground last month as it was deemed to be unsafe.

“We requested an inspection of the playground by our insurance specialist – who is also a certified playground inspector – and she deemed it unsafe,” said Monroe Supervisor Maureen Richardson. “It now has a fence around it and will remain closed until further notice. She will submit a report and at that point we will see what is needed and figure out our options in terms of repairs or tearing it down and replacing it.”

Supervisor: it would be spectacular if the town can get help for a new playground by ADA compliant companies like Play By Design

Richardson said a rough estimate as to when the report will be submitted to the town is a month and, at that point, the town will determine how much needs to be budgeted for the playground and what grants are available.

“I was the volunteer coordinator for the Village of Monroe ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) playground project and it would be spectacular if the town can get help for a new playground by ADA compliant companies like Play By Design.”

Other facilities at Mombasha Park remain open.