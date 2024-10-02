Monroe announces roadwork, hydrant flushing

The Town of Monroe is conducting road work starting on Oct. 2 on the following roads: Ludlum Road, Mine Road (between Cedar Cliff Road and the school bus garage), Heaton Road, Birch Drive, and Schunnemunk Road (between Forest Ave. and Schunnemunk Street and Forest Ave. and Seven Springs Road). The town asks motorists to refrain from parking any vehicles on these roads while the work commences.

The Town of Monroe Water Department will also be conducting hydrant flushing starting the week of Sept. 30. During the flushing process, those in the affected water districts may experience temporary water discoloration or pressure drop. This is to be expected. If anyone notices any discoloration, the Water Department recommends turning the faucet on and letting the water run for a few minutes until the water is clear.

Flushing schedule:

Water districts 8 and 10: Sept. 30 through Oct. 4

Water districts 1 and 7: Oct. 7 through Oct. 11

Water districts 2, 12, and 14: Oct. 14 through Oct. 18