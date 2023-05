Back in early 1970s, a car’s gas tank could be filled for a couple of bucks, everyone had big hair, and there was no internet.

It was also when a group of Monroe-Woodbury High School teens flipped their tassels and graduated.

A group from the Class of 1973 got together at the Tequila Grill in Monroe on May 20 to reminisce about the days of old with a buffet, trivia contest, and dancing to a live band to commemorate the 50 years since they received their diplomas.