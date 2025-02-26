Middle school Drama Club to perform ‘Honk! Jr.’

The Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Drama Club will present “Honk! Jr.” on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 8, at 2 p.m. Tickets can now be purchased online only at cur8.com/projects/mwmsdramaclub. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens.

“Honk! Jr.” follows “Ugly,” who hatches looking quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice, and despite his loving mother’s protective flapping, Ugly’s odd, gawky looks instantly incite prejudice from his family and neighbors. When Ugly is separated from the farm and pursued by a hungry cat, he must find his way home. Along his harrowing yet hilarious journey he not only discovers his true beauty and glorious destiny, but also finds love and acceptance in all its forms. “Honk! Jr.” is presented through special arrangement and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International.

“Honk! Jr.” is a fully staged and costumed production performed by approximately 90 Monroe-Woodbury Middle School students. It features: Jonah Gard as Ugly, Nilaja Robles-Alejandro as Ida, Dylan Bond as Drake, Jack Duffy as Beaky, Jacob Smith as Billy, Madison Rodriguez as Fluff, Skylar Ortiz as Downy, Kai Officer as Webster, McKenna Houle as Waddles, Leilani Austin as Maureen, Chloe Rodriguez as The Cat, Ralph Pierre-Saint as The Bullfrog, Giovanni Ross as Greylag, Phoebe Segarra Silva as Dot, and Hope Rodriguez as Penny.

The production is under the direction of Patricia Murray, with choreography by Amy Wittrock and Camilla Scanlon, accompaniment and musical direction by Richard Schacher, vocal support by Maria Diaz, scenery and artistic design by Brian Clark and Arianna Rubio, costume design by Anne Arias, and lighting and sound design by Andrew Costa. This production is produced by Marie Mignano.

Monroe-Woodbury Middle School is located at 199 Dunderberg Road, Central Valley.