Meet the candidates for Woodbury village board

Two incumbent trustees on the Woodbury village board are getting a challenge on Nov. 7.
Republicans Tara Burek and Christopher Graziano, who are also running on the Woodbury First line, and being challenged by Democrats James Freiband and Matthew Fabbro.
The Photo News asked the candidates about their plans and qualifications. To read their responses, please follow these links:
Tara Burek, Republican
Christopher Graziano, Republican, Woodbury First
James Freiband, Democratic, Working Families
Matthew Fabbro, Democratic
Note: The link to Christopher Graziano’s statement originally led to the statement of another candidate and has now been corrected. The Photo News regrets the error.