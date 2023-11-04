Meet the candidates for Woodbury village board

Two incumbent trustees on the Woodbury village board are getting a challenge on Nov. 7. Republicans Tara Burek and Christopher Graziano, who are also running on the Woodbury First line, and being challenged by Democrats James Freiband and Matthew Fabbro. The Photo News asked the candidates about their plans and qualifications. To read their responses, please follow these links: Tara Burek, Republican Christopher Graziano, Republican, Woodbury First James Freiband, Democratic, Working Families Matthew Fabbro, Democratic Note: The link to Christopher Graziano’s statement originally led to the statement of another candidate and has now been corrected. The Photo News regrets the error.

IMPORTANT DATES

Oct 23: Last day for board of elections to receive changes of address. Last day for board of elections to receive applications or letters of application for absentee ballots by mail or online.

Oct 28: Last day to register to vote. Last day for board of elections to receive applications or letters of application for absentee ballots.

Oct. 28-Nov. 5: Early voting.

Nov 6: Last day for registered voters to apply personally for an absentee ballot.

Nov. 7: Election day. Last day to postmark ballot, which must be received by the county board of elections no later than Nov. 14. Last day to deliver ballot in person to your county board or poll site, by close of polls.

For more information visit the Orange County Board of Elections at orangecountygov.com or call 845-360-6500.