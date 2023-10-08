Matthew Fabbro

Why are you running for village board?

I am running because I want to preserve the amazing quality of life that I grew up with in Woodbury for future generations to come. I am a public servant working as a researcher for the New York State Assembly and a lifelong, third-generation resident of Woodbury. I am an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Monroe-Woodbury schools with a bachelor’s degree in politics and a minor in Communications from Ithaca College.

What are the top three issues facing the village today and how do you plan to address them?

My primary goals for Woodbury include preserving open space and protecting its character and natural resources with proper planning and monitoring. This includes maintaining and expanding our water and sewer capacity as necessary to prevent water shortages.

My focus is on improving our roads, bridges, and the water supply along with supporting green energy and solar power in order to strengthen our current infrastructure.

My priorities also include keeping Woodbury affordable and safe for all of our residents and supporting our local businesses while working to keep taxes within the 2 percent tax cap.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

As a village trustee, I plan to utilize the skills I have gained while working for the state government to benefit the people of Woodbury. This includes using my experience to craft innovative and well-thought-out local legislation and applying my expertise with grants to secure funds from New York State and other sources.

I will also bring fresh ideas to the table and work alongside my peers to create future-oriented plans. I am a strong believer in working with all political parties at every level, and I support transparency, openness, and responsive governance.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

I care deeply about the future of our community in Woodbury, and I am proud to have this opportunity to represent all of the people who live here. I will work hard for you.