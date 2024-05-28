Mayor denies trustee’s request to change meeting record

Woodbury Village Board Trustee James Freiband’s sparked a discussion during the May 23 village board meeting on the length of public comment as well as expectations of the board when he objected to accepting the minutes from the May 9 meeting. Freiband commented that the minutes excluded his statement of concern for the resident who came to the board about his flooding issues. He said that he would like his statement included in which he expressed his view that residents with legitimate village issues have the right to be heard by the board and their concerns taken seriously.

In a statement issued to The Photo News after the meeting, Freiband said, “Woodbury residents have the right to expect the village board to take their concerns seriously and to work with them wherever possible to seek solutions. As trustees our job is to ensure that people can bring issues to us and know that they will receive respect and attention.”

Freiband explained that at the May 9 meeting, resident Steven Gargano appeared seeking help regarding last September’s downpour at the village culvert that allegedly damaged his and neighboring properties. He appeared at the town board and was informed that the village is responsible for addressing the backup of water at the culvert. Frieband said Gargano’s request was “met with near silence,” adding that the village lawyer advised the board not to comment.

“As a trustee, I asked [Gargano] to wait for the end of the meeting to talk further. He agreed. However, in reviewing the minutes of that meeting, I noted that my comments had been omitted. At the following meeting, I requested that my comments be included in the minutes to ensure an accurate record of May 9’s meeting. The mayor denied this request,” Freiband said in his statement to The Photo News.

Freiband also wanted the minutes to include a statement from Mayor Andrew Giacomazza where he said he wouldn’t abide by the five-minute limit for public comment. He wanted the board to adhere to the time limit for public comments, which he said should be for addressing village issues.

In his statement, Frieband said the mayor “did not plan to honor the rule” and instead let resident Jimmy Ng talk for “more than 10 minutes.” He added, “All this time Mr. Gargano was waiting to talk about steps that could be taken regarding his flooding issue. Eventually, I left the meeting to catch up with him before he went home.”

During the public comment period on May 23, Jimmy Ng, who was speaking at the last board meeting when Freiband walked out, responded to Freiband’s actions by saying, “I come here as an engaged citizen of Woodbury. I am passionate about this area. I don’t have an agenda. When I see certain issues go on. I speak up.”

Without mentioning Freiband by name, Ng said. “If you don’t have time to sit here and listen to me and not have the courtesy to not walk out, you shouldn’t be sitting here. It’s as simple as that.”

Freiband concluded his post-meeting statement by saying, “I believe residents with legitimate concerns affecting village oversight deserve to be heard. I hope that, as village trustees, we can honor our responsibilities and ensure that we are supportive, accurate, compassionate, and transparent in our actions. Residents deserve a village board that is fair and consistent.”

Mayor Giacomazza said during the meeting that he opposed the five-minute rule, and claimed Freiband didn’t appear to have the same issue when Gargano spoke beyond the limit.

“I am never going to enforce that. It’s not happening. Take me to court if you wish,” said Giacomazza of the five-mintue rule. He added that he is “here to listen” and people can speak about whatever they like, regardless of whether it pertains to village business.

Giacomazza did not respond to a request for comment regarding Frieband’s appeal to change the May 9 meeting minutes.

Other business

During the May 23 meeting, the board also passed a resolution expressing the village of Woodbury’s support of legislation that would amend general and municipal law to allow towns and cities in Orange County to establish, via local law, a community preservation fund to protect natural, historical, and farmland assets.