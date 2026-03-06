M-W school board examines proposed instructional budget

After reviewing its non-instructional proposed budget for the 2026-27 school year last week, the Monroe-Woodbury board of education and administrators outlined the district’s school budgets and requests at its Wednesday, March 4 meeting.

During the meeting, Dr. Eric Hassler, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for grades six through 12 and Dr. Karin Morales, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for kindergarten through fifth grade, conducted a presentation, providing an overview of the district’s curriculum and instruction budget. They were joined by school administrators, who presented their school budgets and budget requests.

The curriculum and instruction proposed budget for the 2026-27 school year totals $29,694,547, an increase of six percent, or $1,655,472. The budget accounts for core subject programs, district wide programs, instructional support, education support services, physical education and athletics, instructional management, and special secondary programs.

School budgets

In the 2026-27 proposed budget, all elementary schools will see a budget decrease in ELA and math expenses as instructional texts are now purchased through the curriculum and instruction office.

Smith Clove’s proposed budget totals $59,563, a decrease of 60 percent, or $89,945, Sapphire totals $41,954, a decrease of 50 percent, or $42,403, Pine Tree totals $132,365, a decrease of 38 percent, or $79,439, North Main totals $99,580, a decrease of 44 percent, or $79,017, and Central Valley totals $96,390, a decrease of 20 percent, or $24,401.

Additionally, the middle school’s proposed budget totals $205,538, an increase of 31 percent, or $48,483, and the High School totals $725,050, an increase of one percent, or $4,945.

At the same time, the athletics/physical education program’s proposed budget totals $476,892, an increase of six percent, or $25,524, and the special education/pupil personnel services (PPS) program’s proposed budget totals $24,549,128, an increase of six percent, or $1,312,102.

Budget requests

Budget requests from Pre-K-1 elementary schools include Smith Clove looking to increase music funds to cover their Quaver Music Software subscription and increase cost for their science lecturer. Sapphire also seeks to increase music funds for their Quaver Music Software subscription, art funds to purchase consumables and PE funds for new equipment.

As for grades 2-5 elementary schools, Pine Tree seeks an increase in music funds and Central Valley requests to increase music funds for instruments and classroom furniture.

Meanwhile, the middle school looks to increase funding for new musical instruments, digital books for social studies courses, art supplies for the video production class and the Middle School Morning Show, and to replace classroom furniture. In addition, the High School requests funds to replace textbooks and purchase musical instruments.

Also, the special education/pupil personnel services seeks to increase funds for health services, special classes, PPS administration and out-of-district tuition for 18 students.

Key dates

Dr. Hassler noted the budget is still being finalized and that Superintendent Dr. Tracy Norman will give a final budget recommendation during the board’s Apr. 8 meeting.

A public budget hearing is set to take place on May 6 and the statewide budget vote will be held on May 19.