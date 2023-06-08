x
Local towns blanketed in smoke

Orange County. Smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed local towns June 6 and 7. Readers shared their photos and experiences with the paper.

| 08 Jun 2023 | 05:44
    Photo: The Miller family

    Chester horses graze under a yellow haze.

    Photo: Brian Meade

    Monroe’s Brian Meade shared this photo of a red sun in a gray sky.

    Photo: Jackie Sun

    Jackie Sun took this photo in Chester. “We are not spending much time outside right now, which is tough with a 3 year old child,” she said.

    Photo: Karyn Winaker

    Karyn Winaker snapped this hazy photos in Goshen’s Arcadia Hills. “An upside of the smoke is that Legoland is less visible,” she said.

    Photo: Lydia Cuadros

    “The thick, hazy, smoke filled air has such a debilitating effect on our senses,” said Lydia Cudaros, who took this photo in Sugar Loaf.

    Photo: Denise Lasky

    A hazy view of Monroe, captured by Denise Lasky.

    Photo: Helena L.

    Monroe-Woodbury High School surrounded by smog.

    Photo: Juliette Hernandez

    An orange sky over Harriman.

    Photo: Peg Rumsey

    A hazy view of the Woodbury Commons from the thruway in Central Valley. Peg Rumsey, who took this photo, is missing half a lung and was struggling to breathe. “I’m so out of breath and wheezing,” she said.