Local teens recognized for their community impact at Chabad’s CTeen Awards Gala

CTeen Orange recently hosted its annual Awards Gala, honoring more than 50 exceptional teens for their dedication to community service and Jewish leadership throughout the year. CTeen Orange is a branch of Chabad of Orange County, led by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston and youth director Sarah Litzman, and is comprised of teens from across the county.

Awards recognized teens for their contributions to the Friendship Circle, serving children, teens, and young adults with special needs, as well as CTeen leadership, Hebrew school volunteering, synagogue attendance, and many other meaningful acts of service that have made a lasting impact across the community.

The evening was led by talented teen emcees and featured inspiring speeches from student leaders, highlighting the incredible passion, commitment, and Jewish pride of Orange County’s youth. Each honoree received special gifts in recognition of their accomplishments and the difference they have made.

Teen volunteer highlight events this year included a carnival to raise funds for charity, decorating cookies for hospital patients, gift packages for local police departments, soups for seniors and teddy bears for sick children, among others.

For more information on the CTeen Jr Youth Group for middle school students, and CTeen Orange for High School students, log onto chabadorange.com