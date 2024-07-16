Local students receive degrees from Quinnipiac University

The following students received degrees from Quinnipiac University during commencement ceremonies held in May:

Highland Mills

Matthew Rodgers-Aniello, earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in game design and development.

Tuxedo Park

Matthew Kashevaroff earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in film, television, and media arts.

Monroe

Bianca DeGennaro earned of Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing.

Julia Fischbein earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in health science/OT.

Rachel Ogden earned a Master Health Science Degree in pathology.

Kaelyn Salatto earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in marketing.

