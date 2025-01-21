Local state assemblyman and constituents travel to D.C. for inauguration

New York State Assemblyman Karl Brabenec organized a trip to Washington D.C. for President Donald Trump’s second inauguration Monday, Jan. 20.

Brabenec, whose district includes Warwick, Tuxedo, and part of Monroe, took approximately 12 constituents to the historic event. When the inauguration got moved indoors, however, their tickets were voided; the group ended up watching from the St. Regis hotel in D.C.

“I was honored to attend the inauguration of President Trump with a group of dedicated supporters from Orange County,” Brabenec said in a statement to the newspaper. “I look forward to this new ‘golden age’ for America, where we all thrive. As a state legislator, I will continue to do all I can to support President Trump’s common-sense agenda.”

