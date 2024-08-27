Library’s six-month Around the World series ends with a party

Monroe Free Library’s (MFL) six-month series exploring each of the continents through programming, reading collections, as well as community and take-home projects comes to an end this August. This series highlighted the seven continents around the globe each month and will conclude with a series end party on Saturday, September 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The series focused on the unique cultures of each continent to encourage diversity within the community. Patrons enjoyed a range of program and collection topics on the arts, music, languages, cultures and foods of each continent, as well as books, databases, and free online resources that foster cultural awareness and appreciation.

During the party, patrons can play games from around the world, enjoy a global menu of foods from local restaurants, contribute to a community rock garden, take fun photos in front of a life-size hot air balloon, and find out who the raffle winner for the Around the World grand prize! Special guests from Homespun Occasions will also provide musical entertainment playing live music from around the world while patrons are encouraged to try cultural dances.

To learn more about the Around the World series end party visit monroefreelibrary.org or call 845-783-4411. The library is located at 44 Millpond Parkway, Monroe. Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates about library services and programs.