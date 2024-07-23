Library partners with Monroe Pediatrics to provide literacy kits to newborns

Monroe Free Library has partnered up with Monroe Pediatrics, Dr. Jamee Goldstein, DO, in providing literacy kits to newborns.

Patients of Monroe Pediatrics, located at 70 Gilbert St. in Monroe, will receive a free literacy kit when they bring their newborn in for their first visit. Newborn kits include a “MFL Future Reader” onesie, a colorful infant toy, books for babies, and early literacy information for parents. Newborn kits are available to patients while supplies last.

”We want parents to know the library is here for them. It’s never too early to start reading to your child and we want to help children learn, grow, and love to read. Early literacy and language skills are key factors in a child’s success, and we encourage parents to read with their children,” said Melissa Quarles, head of children and teen services at Monroe Free Library.

Monroe Free Library allows children and babies to interact and socialize. In addition to books for children and parents alike, the library offers programming, interactive Discovery kits, launchpads, and museum passes to help nurture a child’s love for learning.

For more information about early literacy, programs and services at Monroe Free Library, call 845-783-4411. Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram for updates and all things MFL and learn more about library services and programs by visiting monroefreelibrary.org.