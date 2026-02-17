Library offers delivery service

Monroe Free Library now offers a Homebound Delivery Service Program for library cardholders who are unable to visit the library due to a temporary or permanent disability, mobility limitation, or other health-related condition.

The Homebound Delivery Service is designed to ensure continued access to library materials for residents who may otherwise be unable to borrow items in person. After an initial interview, library staff will curate a personalized selection of materials based on each participant’s interests, or patrons can place items on hold themselves.

Deliveries are currently available by appointment only. Patrons notify staff when materials can be picked up, and new materials will then be delivered. No late fees ever accrue for items borrowed through the Homebound Delivery Service.

Residents interested in enrolling, or caregivers assisting someone who may benefit from the service, are encouraged to contact the library. Enrollment may be initiated by calling 845-783-4411, completing a paper application. Library staff will follow up to gather additional information and arrange the initial delivery.

Additional information about the Homebound Delivery Service and paper applications are available at https://shorturl.at/1gJBz.