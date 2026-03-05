Learn to row with East Arm Rowing Club

The East Arm Rowing Club is now taking signups for its annual learn to row program.



Registration is available online by visiting www.eastarm.org and will close on Wednesday, April 15.

Interested rowers are encouraged to register early to secure a practice slot.

An open house and walk-in registration will occur on Saturday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 69 Sterling Road, Greenwood Lake. Registrants will be able to tour the boathouse and receive a brief introduction of the boats to be used and additional equipment.

On Saturday, April 11, the club will offer one day of optional indoor tank training for a small additional fee for those who have registered.

Program details

The program fee of $180 per rower covers weekly training sessions with experienced coaches. On-the-water training begins Sunday, April 19. Rowers must commit to the six-week program and be available Race Day Sunday, May 31. This is a 500-meter sprint race that starts at 8 a.m.



Those wishing to participate must be 18-years or older, of good health, able to swim, able to lift 30 pounds overhead, get in and out of the boats unassisted, and sign a required waiver. Every effort will be made to combine rowers in a four or eight person boat based on preferred practice time, age, athletic ability, and competitive desire.

Beginners wanted

“Current East Arm members are proud to carry on the mission of our founding members to promote the sport of rowing,” said Cate Cody, Learn to Row Chairwoman. “It takes a lot of teamwork to introduce rowing to this many individuals, and we are fortunate to have experienced coaches and dedicated volunteers who share their passion for the sport.”

The Learn to Row program is open to adults with no prior rowing experience. Participants willreceive on-the-water instruction from EARC coaches and club members, learning proper rowingtechnique, boat handling, and race preparation in a safe and encouraging setting.

Interested participants can join with friends or be paired with other rowers their age. Participants will have the same team, coach andchosen practice time for the duration of the program.

Detailed information is available at the club’s website www.eastarm.org or by calling (845)477-3076.