Lacrosse. Shenendehowa crushes M-W in state sub-regional game

The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders traveled to Middletown to take on the Shenendehowa Plainsmen of High School in a NYSPHSAA Sub-Regional boys lacrosse contest. The Crusaders entered the game with a 9-7 record after beating Kingston 10-6 for the Section IX championship. The Plainsmen came into the game with a 13-3 record after beating Shaker 8-7 for the Section II title.

The Plainsmen got off to a fast start, scoring the first seven goals. The Crusaders finally got on the board with two quick goals right before the end of the first quarter. Connor Fitzgibbon took a pass from Max Weeks and scored with :15 left. Then Weeks hit Brian Sullivan with a pass down low which he buried into the goal with :06 left to cut the Plainsmen lead to 7-2 at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, the Plainsmen scored six more times. The scrappy Crusaders hung on with two goals by Liam Gallagher and Ryan Behringer to make the score 13-4 at the half.

The Plainsmen offense kept rolling along as they added five more goals in the third and another four in the fourth quarter. The Crusaders are only able get two more goals from Fitzgibbon in the second half as the Plainsmen’s defense tightened.

The Crusaders 22-6 loss marked the end of their season. They finished with a 9-8 record and the Section IX title.

The team will lose a very strong group of seniors, but look to make another strong run with an experienced group of underclassmen next year.