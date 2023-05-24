Lacrosse. M-W slams NFA in final league game before section championships

The Crusaders hosted the Goldbacks of Newburgh Free Academy in an important league match up at Monroe-Woodbury High School on May 10.

M-W entered the game with a 6-6 record after losing to Wallkill in their last game 10-9 in overtime.

The Goldbacks entered with a 1-9 record on the season after losing to Red Hook 15-4 in their last match.

M-W wasted little time taking control of the game as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Crusaders offense really started to click as they outscored the Goldbacks 11-1 to take a 15-2 half time lead.

The Crusaders won 19-5 with strong defense led by goalie Kyle Trinkle as well as key offense play by Carson Pesce, Ryan Behringer, Liam Gallagher and Conor Fitzgibbon.

After the game the M-W team held a ceremony to honor this year’s seniors, who had their photos taken with their parents, enjoyed a pizza party and were given posters.

The Crusaders will play for the Section 9 championship on May 27 at Middletown High School against either Kingston or Pine Bush. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.