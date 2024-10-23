‘Kids Changing the World’ volunteers partner with Beautiful People

The Monroe-Woodbury High School’s “Kids Changing the World Club” (KCW) is currently partnering with the Beautiful People organization, a community of sports organizations that assists families with children with disabilities, the school district announced this week. Currently KCW volunteers connect with and help children as they play various sports.

KCW was formed to help kids “learn the value of giving back to their community while participating in local events and learning valuable life lessons,” the school district shared.