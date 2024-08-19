Jason McElroy named MWHS interim principal

During the August 14 Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Board of Education meeting, the district announced that Jason McElroy was appointed interim principal of Monroe-Woodbury High School. He will fill the vacancy left by former principal Dr. Elisa Correa-Soto, who left MW to work for the Newburgh school district as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, effective September 1, 2024.

According to Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez, McElroy has been with the district for 16 years and most recently served as vice principal of MWHS. He has been appointed interim principal, also effective September 1, 2024.

In an announcement, Superintendent Rodriguez shared a bit of McElroy’s history. He began his MW career as an art teacher, then as a K-12 art coordinator, a summer school principal, assistant principal, and then vice principal.

“His long history as a Crusader, dedication to students, and firsthand knowledge of the culture at MWHS make him an ideal candidate for this important role,” she added.

Rodriguez said McElroy would recommend Dr. Kelli Sciarra to fill the role as interim vice principal. Dr. Sciarra has been both the dean of students and an assistant principal. “She is highly regarded by her colleagues, families, and students and has an impressive educational background, which includes experience as a mathematics teacher, a strong knowledge of technology, and a recently earned doctorate degree.”

As a result of these appointments, the school district will have an opening for an interim assistant principal at the high school. Rodriguez noted that a recommendation will most likely be presented to the Board at the August 28 meeting.

“I am confident that Mr. McElroy and Dr. Sciarra, along with their building leadership team and staff, will provide a supportive, positive learning environment for all students as we start the 2024-25 school year.”