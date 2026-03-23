James Skoufis proposes $1.3M in Senate budget for Woodbury purchase of St. Patrick’s Church education center/gymnasium

Senator James Skoufis announced the inclusion of $1.3 million in the Senate’s budget proposal for the Town of Woodbury’s desired purchase and renovation of the former education center and gymnasium at St. Patrick’s Church. Closed by the Catholic Archdiocese in 2023 during the merger with Sacred Heart Parish in Monroe, the proposed funding would support conversion of the education center and gymnasium to a new municipal and community building.

A press release sent by Sen. Skoufis’ office said the conversion would create a centralized hub of town offices, serving the dual purpose of ending an expensive lease and preserving a key community property from development

“I know the importance of St. Patrick’s to Woodbury, and I would be thrilled to see this building remain a centerpiece to the community,” said Skoufis. “I fought hard to see this funding included in the Senate’s budget and I’ll keep fighting to get it into our final budget; I am actively working with government partners in the Assembly and the Governor’s office to support this critical project. I want to ensure Woodbury residents of all faiths are able to remain connected to this cherished cornerstone of community life.”

“The Town of Woodbury is grateful to Senator James Skoufis for recognizing the importance of this investment in our community,” said Supervisor Jacqueline Hernandez. “This proposed funding is a meaningful step toward transforming the former Saint Patrick’s Church education center and gymnasium into a vibrant municipal space that will host events and activities for residents of all ages. Securing this landmark will allow us to deliver services more efficiently by centralizing operations, reduce long-term rental costs, and reinvest in a facility that will serve Woodbury residents for generations to come.”