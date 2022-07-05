Independence Day gains for Monroe revitalization and raffle winner

Monroe Downtown Revitalization Committee had a Fourth of July raffle that raised funds for their cause and won Jen Bonham, from Highland Mills, $800 worth of gift cards to local businesses, party supplies, barbecue items, fireworks, liquor and more. The raffle items were donated to the committee by local businesses in Monroe.

The Monroe Downtown Revitalization Committee is a non-profit all volunteer group of local citizens committed to improving the Village of Monroe downtown. They have sponsored local initiatives including the “Frozen” themed Winter Festival, 2020 Downtown Dining, “Love is In the Air” Valentine’s Day event, “Downtown Shenanigans” St. Patrick’s Day event, Halloween and Winter window painting and others.

The funds raised enable the committee to continue their volunteer community events and promote local businesses. For more information about Monroe Downtown Revitalization, follow them on Facebook, Instagram (Monroe_downtown_Revitalization) and at www.visitmonroeny.org.