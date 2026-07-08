x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

In with a bang, Out with a Boom!

The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff.

Monroe /
| 08 Jul 2026 | 02:31
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch
    The Annual Monroe Fireworks took place on July 3, 2026, despite ominous clouds, thunder, and lighting. The sky opened for a beautiful sunset before setting spectacularly prior to blastoff. Photos by Sammie Finch ( Sammie Finch Photography)