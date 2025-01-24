Ice skating at Crane Park raises liability concerns

The Monroe Village Board discussed the feasibility of allowing ice skating on one of the ponds at Crane Park at their January 21 meeting. Mayor Neil Dwyer noted the pond’s history as a skating location and the methods the village employed, such as using green and red flags to inform residents when the pond was safe or unsafe for skating. Trustee Andrew Ferraro questioned whether a flag system would be enough to protect the village from liability, as a green flag doesn’t guarantee that the ice is 100% in all areas and there is always a level of risk for skaters. Citing village board minutes from 1993, Ferraro suggested the village implement a policy that individuals who engage in skating or other activities on an ice surface do so at their own risk and agree to not hold the village responsible for accidents or injuries.

Trustee John Karl raised another issue related to Crane Park involving the presence of electronic bikes and scooters on the pathway around the ponds. Karl expressed his concern about the safety of pedestrians on those paths and suggested more signage was needed to inform people that certain vehicles were prohibited. During the discussion, it was noted that the police were addressing the issue and confiscating anything that was going more than 20 miles per hour.

Waiting for court

Concerns about the extreme cold prompted one Monroe resident to speak up for others who have to wait outside in low temperatures before being allowed to go in for their court hearing. The resident claimed that he witnessed people, including pregnant women and the elderly, standing outside the courthouse for two hours and wondered why they weren’t allowed to wait inside the building.

In response, Dwyer pointed out the limitations on how many people were permitted inside the court and said that the village is working on adding more dates to the court calendar. He also mentioned that residents can opt to wait in their vehicle and be called when it is time for their hearing. To this, the resident replied that many of the people waiting for their hearing are not fluent English speakers and may be worried about missing their hearing if they relied on a phone call.

The board discussed some possible solutions such as staggering hearing times and putting up a tented area for those waiting for their hearings.

Other business

During the meeting, the board honored long-time resident Martin Rosmarin, who celebrated his 100th birthday on January 20.

The board announced that it is seeking to fill two full-time labor positions in its Department of Public Works. Candidates must have a valid driver’s license and the application can be found the village’s website or at the village clerk’s office.