Ice fishing derby happening Feb. 22

The Orange County Jon Boat Bass Club will be holding an ice fishing derby on Walton Lake February 22 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The entry fee is $20 and must be paid via Venmo to secure your spot.

Payments may also be made that morning starting at 6 a.m. Entries will not be accepted after 8 a.m. Check in will be next to the public launch by the white building across from the American Legion.

Contact an OCJBBC members to confirm your spot and make the Venmo payment.

Entrants must be at least 16 years old to be eligible to win (kids under 16 fish for free). All fish must be caught on Walton Lake during tournament hours (no holes drilled before 6 a.m.). Non-participating anglers may not be in your fishing party. All fish must be brought to the check-in station alive and unfrozen.

Eligible species include trout, perch, sunfish, crappie, catfish, chain pickerel, and walleye. Live bait and artificial lures are permitted as long as they are legal. Anglers must have valid NYS fishing licenses and conform to all local, state, and federal laws.

For more guidelines, visit the OrangeCounty JBBC Facebook page or contact an OCJBBC member: elohssa6@yahoo.com or 845-406-0779.