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Hundreds of nurses and healthcare workers picket outside Garnet Health

News. Picketers call for improved contract for the hospital’s registered nurses.

Middletown /
| 05 May 2026 | 12:34
    New York State Senator James Skoufis poses with Garnet Health nurses at the picket. Photos provided.
    New York State Senator James Skoufis poses with Garnet Health nurses at the picket. Photos provided.
    Nurses pose for a photo at the informational picket outside Garnet Health April 30.
    Nurses pose for a photo at the informational picket outside Garnet Health April 30.
    Nurses picket opposite Garnet Health Medical Center.
    Nurses picket opposite Garnet Health Medical Center.
    Nurses picket opposite Garnet Health Medical Center.
    Nurses picket opposite Garnet Health Medical Center.

Approximately 300 nurses and healthcare workers picketed outside Garnet Health on April 30.

The informational picket called for an improved contract for the hospital’s registered nurses, including:

- Safe staffing ratios to both improve patient care and prevent nurse burnout

- Competitive wages to keep pace with inflation and industry standards

- A transparent attendance policy that acknowledges illness, family responsibilities and unforeseen emergencies

- Improved healthcare benefits and health insurance for retirees

Nurses picketed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., holding signs bearing slogans such as “Caution: Patients at Risk” and “We help you hear, see and smile. Return the favor!”