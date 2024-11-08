Hudson Valley under red flag fire warning through Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the lower Hudson Valley area until 6 p.m. Saturday, November 9. The weather service explained that a red flag warning means that “critical fire weather conditions are expected or occurring.”

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will create a significantly elevated fire growth potential.”

The forecast currently calls for low humidity (as low as 25% during the day) and winds at speeds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Those conditions, coupled with the area’s dry vegetation, means that fires could spread quickly if not immediately controlled.

The county remains under a burn ban until further notice. All residents are restricted from burning brush and other materials outdoors, unless authorized to do so by the state DEC. The county also remains under a drought watch, with residents asked to limit their water usage.