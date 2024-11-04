DEC declares Drought Watch for Orange County

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has declared a drought watch for 15 New York counties, citing the “significant shortage of rainfall and declining levels of streamflow and ground water.” AS part of the declaration, the state is asking residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Recent unseasonably warm weather and lack of precipitation have led to dry conditions for many counties in New York, resulting in some downstate areas being put under drought watch. Local water restrictions and educating residents about how to help conserve our water resources are crucial steps to help prevent a more severe shortage until conditions improve.”

The counties under drought watch are Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester. A watch is the first of four levels of State drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a state Drought Watch.

The DEC offers the following tips to homeowners:

• Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration;

• Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants;

• Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water;

• Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks; and

• Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets.