Hudson Valley Pollinator Festival comes to the Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery

The Hudson Valley Pollinator Festival at the Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery will take place on Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7, from noon to 5:30 p.m.



The event will feature live music, a British Car Show, an artisan market and the chance to chat with representatives of environmental groups from around the region working to improve conditions for pollinators or preserving natural resources.

Learn how to shelter and feed local pollinators at the Native Plants Garden Demo



Then stroll through the Native Plants Demo Garden to learn how they help shelter and provide food for local butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds that are essential for fertilizing our crops and flowers.

For a real taste treat sample some great food at the Winery Café for brick-oven pizzas, salads, and more ─ made from locally-sourced ingredients.

Pick up free milkweed to help the monarch butterfly

At the plant sale, pick up some wonderful colorful native plant additions for your garden to transform it into a pollinator haven -- and don’t forget to pick up some free milkweed -- the only plant on which the monarch butterfly can lay its eggs!