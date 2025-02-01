Hospice gifted $10,000 donation

The Elan Charitable Giving Program recently donated $10,000 to the Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties. This contribution is part of Elan Credit Card’s nationwide philanthropic initiative, which has awarded $250,000 to 25 community organizations across the country.

Each $10,000 donation was directed to a nonprofit selected by an Elan Credit Card partner. Locally, O&R Utilities Employees Federal Credit Union chose Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties to receive this gift.

“O&R Utilities Employees FCU is pleased to support Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties for the excellent services that they provide,” said Mitchell DeCoeur, president and CEO at O&R Utilities Employees Federal Credit Union.

“Over the last three years, this program has received such a positive response from our partners and their communities, and we’re thrilled to continue the initiative in 2025,” said Aaron Melnarik, director of Client Relationships at Elan Credit Card. “We serve millions of cardmembers through our credit card partnerships and hope to support even more through this program and our volunteer work in communities across the country.”

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties provides community resources for compassionate end-of-life care, including physical, emotional, and spiritual support. Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties offers its services through Medicare, Medicaid, and most commercial insurance for patients with a terminal prognosis of six months or less.

The Hospice noted that, since the reimbursements it receives only cover a portion of what is needed to sustain operations, each year, $1.5 million must be raised to continue providing care.

“We are incredibly grateful to Elan Credit Card and O&R Utilities Employees Federal Credit Union for their generous support,” said Interim Co-CEOs Emily Robisch and Andrew Stuchiner. “This donation will help ensure that we can continue to provide compassionate end-of-life care to patients and their families, regardless of their financial circumstances. Community support like this is vital in bridging the funding gap and allowing us to fulfill our mission.”

For more information, contact Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties at 845-561-6111 or visit hospiceoforange.com.