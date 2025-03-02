Historical Society opens new exhibit ‘Tuxedo on the Map’

The Tuxedo Historical Society has announced the opening of a new exhibit, “Tuxedo on the Map,” now open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Over two centuries of local maps are on display, from George Washington’s Continental Road and the Cheesecock patent lands, right up to the latest proposed beautification plans for Tuxedo. See how the town, village and hamlet have changed with maps from successive years showing individual properties and the owners’ names with some houses originally built as stables, ice houses, and fish hatcheries. Aerial photographs are also on exhibit of before and after the Thruway construction.

The Tuxedo Historical Society has recently relocated to the former bank building opposite the railway station (241 Rout 17, Tuxedo). The Society is a volunteer-run organization. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can email tuxedohistory@gmail.com or call 845-351-2926. For more information, visit tuxedohistoricalsociety.com.