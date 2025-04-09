Highland Mills. Woodbury Town Board supports Orange County Bikeway Vision Plan

The Woodbury Town Board, via a resolution passed at its meeting earlier this month, expressed its support of the Orange County Bikeway Vision Plan.

The plan, which was added to the county’s comprehensive plan in 2023, seeks to establish a non-motorized transportation system throughout the area.

In the resolution, the town welcomed the plan’s prospect for better interconnectivity between municipalities and safer travel for residents.

In other business

During the meeting, the board denied the Village of Kiryas Joel’s request for tax exemptions on certain properties it owns within the Town of Woodbury. These properties are part of the KJ’s water system.

The denial was made in accordance with the state Supreme Court’s determination that the town was in its rights to deny these exemption requests.

- Gail B. Hoffer-Loibl