Henry Farms project to change Lakes Road traffic flow

During the November 9 Monroe Town Planning Board workshop meeting, the mystery regarding when Henry Farms, the proposed housing development, will break ground deepened. The long-gestating, and highly controversial Henry Farms project moved forward, but not by much. The planning board agreed that they needed to visit the project site before there was snow on the ground to get a better understanding of where new roads and buildings will be constructed.

Since this is such a major project, there are still many hoops Henry Farms will need to move through. For example, Lakes Road is dedicated as a Scenic Road, and any alterations or changes to Lakes Road would need to be reviewed by the Orange County Department of Planning and the Orange County Department of Public Works. There are currently two planned entrances for the project off of Lakes Road. The county also needs an updated traffic study since new town roads will be needed to service Henry Farms. The list of agencies that need to either have the Henry Farm project provide an update, or review what’s currently in front of them, is extensive. In another example, Henry Farms will require the installation of new water mains, two wells, and a sewage treatment facility, which will require further approval from both New York State and Orange County. The Orange County Department of Public Works also needs to review the proposed project’s sewer collection plans since the Moodna District currently has a moratorium. This is because the town of Monroe is over its sewage capacity in the Moodna District.

Next, virtually across the street from Henry Farms are two projects of currently indeterminate size. This is because one half of the project is in Monroe, and the other half of the project is in Chester. On the Chester side, the development is owned by Oakwood Subdivision LLC. Oakwood Subdivision, coincidentally, changed ownership on the same day Meadow Hill LLC sold the property on the Monroe side of the project to Meadow Hill Subdivision LLC. On the Monroe side, the Meadow Hill subdivision being planned would include the construction of six homes. This project will also feature the use of wells and its own sewage maintenance capabilities; 50% of the land would be preserved. Part of that land being conserved will also be added to the nearby Appalachian Trail. For now, no government entity has yet to be placed in charge of managing that specific parcel or the overall conservation efforts in the development.