Heavy Equipment Operator sought

The Town of Monroe is accepting applications for the position of Heavy Equipment Operator (full-time) in the Highway Department.

Applicants must have a clean CDL and current DOT physical. Pre-employment drug and alcohol screening will be required prior to employment. Prior Highway Department experience, specifically in road construction & snow plowing, is preferred. The starting pay rate for this position is $36.29 per hour with an anticipated start date in January 2026.

Employment applications are available online at www.townofmonroeny.gov or at Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike.

Please return completed applications to the Town of Monroe Highway Department located at 87 Mine Road no later than Dec. 5, 2025.

Please contact the Highway Department with any questions at (845) 782-8583.

The Town of Monroe is an Equal Opportunity Employer.