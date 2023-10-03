Health screening event coming to Monroe

Residents living in and around the Monroe area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions through a screening service by Life Line Screening. Monroe American Legion Post 488 (located at 532 Lakes Road in Monroe) will host this community event on October 19.

According to Life Line Screening, services include checks for:

- The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

- Narrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called peripheral arterial disease.

- HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

- Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.

Screenings start at $159; consultants will be on hand to help establish package pricing based on a person’s age and risk factors. Free parking is also available.

For questions, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.