Harriman to collect winter gear for those in need

This holiday season the village of Harriman will be collecting new hats and gloves for children and adults in the community who are less fortunate.

All donations can be dropped off at Village Hall at 12 Church Street in Harriman, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the Harriman Police Station, 1 Maple Avenue, anytime.

The village is asking anyone with donations to drop them off by Friday, December 8.

Village officials will be working with a local group to ensure the items get to the people who need them most. For additional information, call 845-783-4421.