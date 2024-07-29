Harriman to collect school supplies

The village of Harriman will be collecting school supplies for area children who may need a little help from their community to get everything they need ahead of the upcoming school year.

In a public announcement, the municipality said, “Our goal is to help in the aid of school supplies and helping the less fortunate children of our community. As the school year commences this year, we find that the drive is extremely fundamental as many local families are struggling.”

Anyone looking to donate can drop off school supplies at two locations:

- The Village of Harriman at 12 Church Street, Harriman, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- The Harriman Police Department at 1 Maple Ave., Harriman, any time, any day.

The village said it is working closely with a representative from the Monroe-Woodbury school district to help get the donated supplies to children in need.

Anyone with questions can contact the village at 845-783-4421. Donations will be accepted through August 27.