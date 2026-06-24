Harriman resident and former NYC police officer sentenced for role in drug trafficking enterprise

Harriman resident and former New York City police officer Andrew Nguyen was sentenced Monday to 90 months in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking enterprise while a member of the NYPD.

“For approximately three years, between at least in or about 2020 and at least in or about November 2023, Nguyen repeatedly abused his position as a police officer in the New York City Police Department by soliciting and accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments in exchange for assisting another individual with the operation of [that individual’s] drug trafficking enterprise,” reads a portion of the indictment. “Nguyen had a long-standing friendship with [the individual] and knew [that individual] was a drug dealer involved in the trafficking of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. Nguyen helped operate the drug business in several different ways, including by abusing his position as an officer in the NYPD.”

Indicted last November, Nguyen pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to conspiring to solicit and receive bribes, conspiring to distribute narcotics, and possessing a firearm in connection with the conspiracy to distribute narcotics in connection with his role as an NYPD officer. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in the Southern District of New York.

In addition to prison, Nguyen, 41, was sentenced to three years of supervised release.