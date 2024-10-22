Harriman holds Village Hall grand opening

On Saturday, October 19 the Village of Harriman celebrated the grand opening of its new Village Hall with a ribbon cutting ceremony. According to Mayor Bruce Chichester, who presided over the ceremony, the grand opening was well attended by Harriman residents, local elected officials, and state elected officials.

State Senator James Skoufis and Assemblyman Chris Eachus, who both secured grant money for this Village of Harriman project, spoke at the event as well. Following this short ceremony, all attendees were offered a tour of this new establishment, which houses the village personnel as well as the police and the court.

The newly renovated Village Hall is located at 1 Church St., Harriman.