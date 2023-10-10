Halloween treats, fall cleanups, and local fundraisers coming soon

A host of events are slated to take place in the town of Monroe in the coming weeks. During the October 2 town board meeting, councilmembers relayed the details of several upcoming fundraisers, celebrations, and community initiatives for residents to attend.

But first, Supervisor Tony Cardone shared the success of the new pickleball court at Mombasha Park. Several dozen residents attended the October 1 ribbon cutting celebrating this popular sport. Cardone noted with pride that the court design surpasses those of many neighboring towns and villages. He also said that additional lighting to help increase safety around the courts, as well as some minor landscaping work still need to be completed. A particular shoutout was given to Highway Superintendent Pat Patterson for his work on the court project.

On Oct. 14, residents can show their support for Museum Village by attending Taste the Village, a fundraiser event features a host of local musical performances, including Erol Ogut’s Tonebenders, Hudson Valley Bluegrass Express, and Peter Skeeter Scance, among many others. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door; kids 10 and under get in free. The event also celebrates the village’s 73 years of service to the town.

Also on Oct 14, Rushmore Estates will be hosting a fundraiser for the Woodbury Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry is free with a donation. The event will be used to collect both monetary and food donations for the food pantry.

Councilman Sal Scancarello then reminded folks of the upcoming Trunk or Treat event at O&R Park (61 O&R Road, Monroe). About 30 trunks have already been rented. The event is salted to take place on Oct. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. and will including candy, music, food, hay rides, pumpkin decorating and more. For more information, call 845-492-1147.

The Food Truck Festival will also be returning to O&R Park on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival benefits the Orange County Law Enforcement Memorial Wall. In addition to a variety of eats, the festival will also feature live music from local performers.

Then on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. town of Monroe residents can get rid of old electronics at the electronics recycling day at the highway garage. Residents will be able to shred up to four boxes of documents as well. Residents must show a valid ID to offload electronic junk such as old cell phones, computers, DVD players, printers, batteries, laptops, televisions and more (a complete list can be found on the town website).

For more upcoming events, visit the town website.