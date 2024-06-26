x
Graduation party wraps up senior year

Central Valley. Not even a thunderstorm could stop this party.

Central Valley
| 26 Jun 2024 | 10:46
    Senior Dominick Cosenza rides the mechanical bull. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Seniors Reese Dolan and Lars Poutsma had a good time at the Graduation Party. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Senior Brianna Rivera has fun on the bouncy house slide. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Seniors pose with their octopuses after the rain moved the event inside. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

On a humid night on July 21, the Monroe-Woodbury seniors held their annual graduation party on fields behind the high school. The seniors had fun on some bouncy house rides and a mechanical bull. There was a sketch artist, magician, and hypnotist. The DJ kept the music playing while the seniors enjoyed dinner and dessert from the various food trucks that were on hand.

About half way through the party, a thunderstorm showed up, but that didn’t stop the party. Everybody packed up and moved into the lower gym and in about a half hour the party was back on. Before the party broke up, the seniors were given gifts from the members of the Graduation Party Committee whose work and quick thinking not only made the party possible but saved the day.