Graduation party wraps up senior year

On a humid night on July 21, the Monroe-Woodbury seniors held their annual graduation party on fields behind the high school. The seniors had fun on some bouncy house rides and a mechanical bull. There was a sketch artist, magician, and hypnotist. The DJ kept the music playing while the seniors enjoyed dinner and dessert from the various food trucks that were on hand.

About half way through the party, a thunderstorm showed up, but that didn’t stop the party. Everybody packed up and moved into the lower gym and in about a half hour the party was back on. Before the party broke up, the seniors were given gifts from the members of the Graduation Party Committee whose work and quick thinking not only made the party possible but saved the day.