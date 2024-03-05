Girl Scout Troop 240 enjoys successful cookie sales day at Woodbury Common

On February 17, thanks to a collaboration between Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and The Heart of Hudson Girl Scout Council, Woodbury-based Girl Scout Troop 240 was able to set up a booth at the shopping center for the first time as part of the Troop’s annual cookie sale.

Troop leader Alexandria Arriaga said it was an amazing experience for her troop to be chosen for that location. Both Arriaga and co-troop leader Samatha Procak expressed thanks to Woodbury Common General Manager David Mistretta and Shannon McSweeny-LeMay, the director of marketing and business development, for working with The Heart of Hudson Girl Scout Council and providing their local scouts with this opportunity.

Troop 240 is still accepting cookie sales and will be set up again at Jay’s Deli (534 Route 32, Highland Mills) on April 6.