George Grant Mason welcomes new elementary principal

The Tuxedo Union Free School District announced the appointment of Jenna Park as the new principal of George Grant Mason Elementary School. This designation was approved by unanimous vote during the regular November 20 Board of Education meeting.

Park has been a member of the TUFSD community since 2019, serving as an English teacher at George F. Baker High School. In its announcement, the school district said, “She has a proven track record of designing and delivering rigorous curricula, including Advanced Placement Literature and Composition for upperclassmen, while also creating engaging lessons for diverse student groups. Beyond the classroom, Ms. Park is a dedicated student council advisor, mentor and coach of several athletic teams, providing guidance and leadership to countless students.”

Acting Superintendent of Schools Nancy Teed expressed enthusiasm for Park’s new role. “She is a true leader in every aspect of our schools and embodies the spirit of Tuxedo. Her passion for learning and an unwavering support for students make her the perfect fit to guide and inspire our GGM school community.”

Park will officially begin her new role on December 14.