George F. Baker students student African cultures

George F. Baker High School students have been curating their own “masterpieces” for a Smithsonian-inspired Africa wing, the school recently shared.

In this multi-dimensional learning experience for ninth-grade Global History I and Honors Global History I students led by teacher Jennifer Jones, scholars took on the role of cultural curators. Researching an African tribe of their choice, each student crafted a unique artifact and wrote a creative historical essay about tribal life, embracing the role of a “griot” — a traditional West African storyteller.

From traditional masks to drums, jewelry and textiles, the school said each project “celebrates the richness and diversity of African cultures while reflecting hours of research and extraordinary creativity.”

“Incorporating creative writing and art into a curriculum-driven research project enhances the learning experience, making lessons more engaging and helping students connect with topics on a deeper level, the school added. “This type of project fosters hands-on learning, encouraging students to analyze, synthesize and express information creatively while building essential skills in research, writing and artistic expression that prepare them for future academic and professional success.”