George F. Baker NHS inducts new members

The George F. Baker National Honor Society (NHS) and National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) recently held a ceremony to induct several new members.

As family and friends looked on, current NHS officers, members of the Tuxedo UFSD administration, distinguished guests, and members of the Board of Education welcomed 20 new inductees, selected by the Faculty Council for their achievements in scholarship, leadership, service, and character.

George Grant Mason Elementary teacher Michelle Valastro performed a rendition of the national anthem to kick off the ceremony. Faculty advisor Jennifer Jones facilitated the event, with NHS President Casey Juance, Vice President of Administration and Service Amanda Dykstra, Secretary Madison Marsh, and Treasurer Bromley Givens leading the program.

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and George F. Baker Principal Jared Kahmar encouraged both current and new NHS members to lead and serve with a mindset of appreciation. “When serving your school, each other and your community, focus on gratitude for the opportunities you have, rather than on what you might gain from them.”

Other speakers included Board of Education President Dan Castricone and Tuxedo Chief of Police Rick Marsh.

After the ceremony, family members and guests joined their outstanding students in the George F. Baker library for a reception to honor the achievement.