Friends of Walton Lake to host cleanup event on May 16

The Friends Of Walton Lake (FOWL) invites the community to assist their group with a lake clean up scheduled for Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



FOWL is a volunteer group of concerned citizens who strive to keep our natural resources pristine by maintaining the environmental health and welfare of Walton Lake. The group is nearly 100 strong.

The event will be held rain or shine with parking on Lakes Road, opposite Monarca Cantina Mexican Restaurant, 438 Lakes Road. Please carpool if possible, since parking spaces are limited.



In the past the volunteers have removed more than three tons of trash including, car tires, lap top computers, derelict vessels, bottles, cans and objects that could not be identified. For additional information please go the Friends of Walton Lake Facebook

FOWL thanked local leaders for their the continued support of this event, including Town of Monroe Supervisor Maureen Richardson, Village of Chester Mayor John T. Bell and Water Commissioner Gary Green. In addition the group recognized the support and assistance of the American Legion Post #488 and the Boy Scouts of America as well as the Country Deli on Lakes Road.

About Walton Lake

Walton Lake is located approximately two miles southwest of the Village of Monroe on Lakes Road. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, stocks the lake every spring with 3,700 brown trout, regulates it.

The Lake is home to largemouth and smallmouth bass, chain pickerel, rock bass, black crappie, pumpkinseed and yellow perch. Walton Lake covers 117 acres and has a maximum depth of 68 feet. There is a boat launch available on Lakes Road.