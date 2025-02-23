Free CPR training class for teens, young adults

Are you looking for something productive to do during your spring break? If so, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, along with the Orange County Youth Bureau and the Orange County Division of EMS, are offering free CPR/AED courses exclusively for teens and young adults aged 14 to 20 who live, attend school, volunteer, or work in Orange County on April 17 at the Orange County Emergency Services Center. This course runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“CPR is not something to be taken lightly for adults or teens,” said Neuhaus. “In emergency situations, every second counts, and having the knowledge and skills to perform CPR can mean the difference between life and death. I cannot stress enough how worthwhile it is to become CPR trained. It’s a simple yet powerful skill that has the potential to save a life.”

“We are excited to partner with Emergency Services to be able to teach teens and young adults valuable life-saving skills,” said Orange County Youth Bureau Executive Director Rachel Wilson. “These free interactive trainings help to build confidence and include certifications to add to resumes for future jobs and volunteer experiences.”

Space is limited, so make sure to register now to secure your spot: orangecountygov.com/657/Youth-Bureau.

“It’s a small investment of your time, that could have an immeasurable impact,” stated Neuhaus. “I encourage Orange County youth to take initiative and sign up for this free training.”