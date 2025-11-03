Four candidates seek two seats on Woodbury Town Council

Vernick Alvarez

Why are you running for Town Council?

As a resident of Woodbury for 18 years, I have been part of several local organizations. I have developed relationships with individuals who have served in public office. It is through their invitation and support that I have accepted to run for Town Council and continue serving the community.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1. As a business owner, I look forward to working closely with local businesses and facilitate growth opportunities.

2. Support our first responders by advocating for essential resources needed to perform their duties effectively.

3. Preserve and protect our natural environment and advocating the restriction of overdevelopment.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I have a history and passion in community service inherited through family and personal values. I do not consider myself the best candidate for this position. Instead, I humbly take pride in the support from my family, friends and neighbors who have expressed their confidence in my ability to be fair, have foresight with critical thinking and overcoming challenges.

Martha Lopez

Why are you running for Town Council?

When I moved to Woodbury almost 30 years ago, I did not just find a place to live, I found home. This is where I raised my family, started a business, built friendships and created memories that shaped who I am. Woodbury has been the backdrop to so many moments, from joyful celebrations of new life and birthdays to times of deep sorrow when neighbors came together to lift each other up. I love this town and I cannot imagine growing old anywhere else. That is why I cannot sit back and hope things turn out okay. I feel called to step forward and run for office to protect what makes Woodbury so special.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

First, my focus will be on families, because they are at the core of Woodbury’s strength. I want to create opportunities and safety nets for children and parents, while also ensuring our seniors have a strong voice in shaping the services they rely on.

Second, I will work to strengthen community safety by supporting our police and court systems. Families must feel secure and know accountability matters. I will also push for greater transparency and open communication, so residents are kept informed about issues that directly affect them.

Third, I want to fix the broken system with the animal shelter. Right now, we pay Monroe for services we are essentially providing ourselves. That is unfair to both our residents and our animals. Those funds should remain in Woodbury, where they can truly make a difference.

Finally, I will continue to advocate for our parks, facilities, and buildings and grounds team. As Parks and Recreation chairwoman, I have seen firsthand how vital these spaces and services are. Cutting their budget is shortsighted. Simply put, work saves taxpayers money.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am running because I have already been doing the work through nonprofits, advocacy and action. I will always fight for transparency, fairness and the people of Woodbury. I am not a politician. I am your neighbor and I am ready to serve.

Kelly Rinaldi

Why are you running for Town Council?

I am running for town council to bring a fresh approach to public service in Woodbury. My background in management and community involvement has equipped me with the skills to serve our residents. I aim to enhance the quality of life in our town by focusing on fiscal responsibility and ensuring all departments align with community needs.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My top three priorities will be:

1. Fiscal oversight: I will ensure clear oversight of Woodbury departments to optimize the quality of services for residents.

2. Community development: I plan to seek grants for our parks, senior centers, and public libraries, enhancing resources and reducing tax burdens. I helped secure a $490,000 grant for our new animal shelter and a $175,000 grant for ADA-compliant bathrooms at our senior center and library.

3. Recreational improvements: I will advocate for new recreational facilities like pickleball courts and upgraded parks, promoting health and wellness among residents.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am the best candidate for town council due to my experience in management and public service. With more than 25 years of managing retail locations and leading teams, I possess a strong foundation in customer service and staff development. My late husband served as a sergeant in the New York City Police Department, instilling a deep appreciation for public safety. My daughter graduated as a New York State Trooper on Oct. 22, emphasizing my commitment to supporting law enforcement. My son is a senior at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

As a current council member, appointed by the town board in March, I have participated in budget approvals and public hearings. I was involved in securing $2.6 million in FEMA funding for the Earl Reservoir Dam project set to start in 2026 and have worked on additional grants to improve our town. I played a key role during a gas leak in our community, helping evacuate residents and coordinating with the Red Cross to ensure their safety at our senior center. I am dedicated to advocating for our residents and ensuring their needs are met.

David Yoffee

Why are you running for Town Council?

I’m running for Town Council because I want to give back to the community in a way of fulfilling public service. I also want to make the Town of Woodbury a great place to live and raise your children. I came to Woodbury 20 years ago because of the quality of life I could give my family.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Three things I want to accomplish if elected to the Town Council:

I want to bring the Town and the Village together by making tax revenue from Woodbury Common more equitable than the 80 percent going to the Village and 20 percent going to the Town.

I want to make it easier for small businesses to come and stay in Woodbury.

I also want to try and keep the Town and Village of Woodbury from being overdeveloped.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I feel I’m the best candidate because I have always had the ability of bringing people together in all phases of my life. I believe that we all have more in common than we have differences. I will bring common sense solutions to every piece of legislation that comes to the Town Board. I will work with Democrats and Republicans alike to make the lives better for every citizen of Woodbury. It would be an honor and privilege to be your Town Councilman the next four years.