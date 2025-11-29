Food Pantry project helps those in need

Eagle Scout candidate Ben LaSala – with the help of Boy Scout Troop 440 – built a new, self-service, food pantry for the community, complete with a refrigerator and shelving for non-perishable items. The pantry will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

As his Eagle Scout project LaSala, a Monroe-Woodbury High School senior, created the food pantry outside of Monroe Town Hall at 1465 Orange Turnpike. Scouts from troop 440 and Town Supervisor Tony Cardone were instrumental in seeing the project through to completion.

The Food Pantry at Sacred Heart’s, Our Father’s Kitchen has generously committed to keep the pantry stocked.