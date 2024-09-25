Focus group participants needed for Library long-range plan

Monroe Free Library is welcoming participants for focus groups to help plan the future of the library’s space. The purpose of the focus group is to learn more about how the library can better serve the community and what the space might look like.

Focus group sessions will be about 60 minutes long and have 10 participants each. Participants will be asked general questions related to the library and programs, as well as the library’s current space and what they might like to see in a future space. Notes from each session will be taken to put together a follow-up survey that will seek additional information based on what was discussed during the initial groups.

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to sign up soon, while space in the focus groups is still available.

Focus groups will be held on the following dates and times:

• Wednesday, October 16 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, October 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 29 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Monday, November 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Monday, November 4 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information and to volunteer to participate, complete an online Library Focus Group registration form by visiting tinyurl.com/MFLFocusGroup. Feel free to share this announcement with qualifying participants that may be interested.

For more information about participating in the library’s Long-Range Plan Focus Group, call 845-783-4411 or visit tinyurl.com/MFLFocusGroup to sign-up. For more information about library services and programs, visit monroefreelibrary.org or follow Monroe Free Library on Facebook and Instagram for updates.